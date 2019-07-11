Filming for ‘Tulsa’ movie at Garrett Elementary School

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The upcoming movie, “Tulsa” filmed scenes at Garrett Elementary School Wednesday. The movie will continue to shoot at various locations around Augusta over the next few weeks.
A lot of hard work and dedication has gone into the production of “Tulsa” so far and a lot of that hard work comes from local Augustans.
Brad Owens with Augusta Regional Film Office explained the benefits of having an independent film production in Augusta and the boost it brings to the local economy. “The independent films that come to town hire a lot more local people then the larger films do.”
One of the film’s directors, Gloria Stella, says if you’re a local you’ll see lots of familiar areas when watching the film. You can keep up with the film’s progress on its Facebook page, Tulsa Movie. “Tulsa” is expected premiere in select theaters in 2020.
