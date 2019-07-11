Columbia County Community Connections to hold forum on ‘youth e-cigarette epidemic’

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - Columbia County Community Connections will be holding a public forum to discuss the rise of e-cigarette use among teenagers.
The organization says the use of e-cigarettes by high school and middle school-age kids is on the rise. CCCC is teaming up with Director of Cancer Information and Awareness at Augusta University Christine O’Meara, Columbia County Planning Services, and a local teen. The organization says adding e-cigarettes to Columbia County’s Smoke-Free Ordinance is an important step for protecting the public’s health.
The public is invited to the discussion. It will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. at 630 Ronald Reagan Dr., Bldg. A in Evans.
