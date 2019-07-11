Another hot and humid afternoon for the CSRA!

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The air mass across the region will remain moist and unstable. A surface trough will focus showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon and evening the next few days. A weak frontal boundary will approach the area from the north late tonight and become stationary near the area through the weekend. Temperatures are expected to be near normal.
Potential tropical cyclone two is forecast to gradually move westward over the northern Gulf of Mexico on Friday and move northward over Louisiana on Saturday resulting in increased Gulf moisture in the forecast area. A weak frontal boundary will approach the region from the northwest on Friday and stall near the northern portion of the area on Saturday. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop during the afternoon and evening with the best chance north.
Precipitable water values around 2.0 to 2.2 inches are expected both days.
