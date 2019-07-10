24th annual Peach Jam begins July 10

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) -The 24th annual Nike EYBL Peach Jam begins Wednesday at the Riverview Park Activities Center in North Augusta.
The best high school basketball players from all across the country and Canada will have the chance to showcase their skills in this popular tournament. Three age divisions will compete: seventeen and under, sixteen and under, and fifteen and under. An overall champion will be crowned Sunday.
“I think the kids that get to play in the tournament get the opportunity to play in front of college coaches. A lot of them maybe coming into this tournament will fly into radar and they haven’t been offered that scholarship yet. That’s a great opportunity,” Rick Meyer, Director of Parks, Recreation and Tourism said.
The event is from July 10 to July 14 and is open to the public. Tickets are $15.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.