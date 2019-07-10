Teenager saves himself and pets during house fire

MARTINEZ, GA (WFXG) - A teenager and his family pets are safe after a house fire in the Forest Creek neighborhood on Wednesday, July 10.
Columbia County Fire got the call around 1 p.m. They say the fire started in the back of the home on Forest Creek Way. The fire was contained by 1:30 p.m.
A teenage boy was in the home when the fire broke out. He was able to get himself, as well as family pets to safety. There are no injuries reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.