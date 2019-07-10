Teenager saves himself and pets during house fire

Teenager saves himself and pets during house fire
House fire in Forest Creek neighborhood (Source: Lex Juarez)
By Lex Juarez | July 10, 2019 at 1:48 PM EDT - Updated July 10 at 1:57 PM

MARTINEZ, GA (WFXG) - A teenager and his family pets are safe after a house fire in the Forest Creek neighborhood on Wednesday, July 10.

Columbia County Fire got the call around 1 p.m. They say the fire started in the back of the home on Forest Creek Way. The fire was contained by 1:30 p.m.

A teenage boy was in the home when the fire broke out. He was able to get himself, as well as family pets to safety. There are no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.