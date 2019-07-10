Teen shot in leg on Alderman St. in Aiken

Teen shot in leg on Alderman St. in Aiken
By J. Bryan Randall | July 10, 2019 at 5:15 PM EDT - Updated July 10 at 5:42 PM

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - One person has been injured in a shooting near the Crosland Park neighborhood in Aiken.

According to Aiken County Public Safety, the shooting happened at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 1100 block of Alderman St. Officers spoke with a teenage victim who was shot once in the leg. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers are interviewing potential witnesses, but have not identified any suspects. If you have any information related to this crime, please contact Crimestoppers of the Midlands at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

