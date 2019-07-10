Marshal’s Office requests new X-Ray machine for Municipal Building

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Marshal’s Office has requested a new X-Ray machine for use in the Municipal Building.
This comes after a the Marshal’s Office implemented a new protocol requiring every person working in the building go through security screening. The County Administrator discussed purchasing the $27,036.33 machine last week after it was deemed an emergency situation.
The Marshal’s Office says the increased foot traffic has lead to a need for a second machine. A representative from the Marshal’s Office says the one currently being used is “on its last leg.”
