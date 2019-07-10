Jay Jefferies hosts his annual Drum-a-thon at local Walmart Superstore

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Join FOX 54′s Jay Jefferies Saturday July 13, at Walmart Superstore at 260 Bobby Jones Expressway.
Jay Jefferies will be at the local Walmart from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., stop by and say hello, make a donation, and or buy tickets for the 10th Annual Sunshine’s Roast & Toast that will be held Tuesday July 16 at the Church of Good Shepherd (Parrish Hall).
Tickets are currently on sale and are $50 per person and tables for 8 people are on sale for $400 each. To purchase tickets, tables, ads, or for more information call (706) 722-0598 or visit 2548 Deans Bridge Rd. or online at www.augustaminitheatre.com.
All proceeds will benefit Mariah McKie Butler Memorial College Book Scholarship Fund for over 24 college bound students.
Augusta Mini Theatre is a non-profit arts and life skills school and offers classes in piano, African/modern dance, drama, and visual arts, and the teen pregnancy prevention workshop, “Making Proud Choices”.
The theatre was founded in 1975 by Tyrone J. Butler.
