Deputies say Augusta man wanted in reference to two aggravated assault claims

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an Augusta man who is wanted in connection to an aggravated assault that occurred on July 9 on Barnes St. and James Brown Blvd. and an aggravated assault that occurred on the 2000 block of 2nd Ave.
Daquan Vanzan was last seen walking towards the Cooney Circle area. Authorities consider him armed and dangerous.
If you have any information on Daquan Vanzan, please contact Investigator Jonathan Olivares (706)821-1455 or any On Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080
