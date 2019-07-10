Commissioner seeks removal of hazardous trees

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The city of Augusta could see over 80 trees cut down in the near future. That’s because Commissioner Mary Davis is working with the Engineering Services Committee to remove all hazardous trees.
In the committee meeting Tuesday, July 9, the district three representative brought up tree assessment and removal. She cited multiple times when hazardous trees have caused injuries to people, and wants to prevent any accidents from happening here.
As of the meeting, there are 84 total hazardous trees on the cities radar. Trees posing the most risk are in high traveled areas such as Greene and Telfair Streets.
The commission will be discussing actions moving forward with the removal of the trees on July 16.
