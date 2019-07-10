Coliseum Authority votes to move forward with study of rebuilding JBA

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Augusta Coliseum Authority has decided to move forward with a study of rebuilding the James Brown Arena in Downtown Augusta.
A meeting was held Tuesday where members discussed Mayor Davis’s letter as well as renderings of what the new coliseum may look like.
Cedric Johnson with the Coliseum Authority says, “We’ve still got some more steps to go, this is the first step of getting a plan of finding out what that building is going to cost that we will bring back to the commission so that they will know what we are looking at and what we are planning to do.”
Members voted 5-to-1 to proceed with a study of rebuilding the arena at its current location. Although it may be a long process to find out what the building will cost, the Coliseum Authority hopes this will get the community excited.
