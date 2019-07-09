Woman’s car stolen from gas station with kids in the car

Luckily, the two men who stole the car let the kids out down the road. However, Jones says this incident has taken the feeling of security from her. She hopes that hearing this story will keep it from happening to other community members. She said, “We can’t stop people from what they’re going to do, but what we can raise is our awareness of our surroundings, what we’re doing, the actions we take. If you’re getting out of the car, take your kids with you. Take your keys. It might be inconvenient, but those five seconds can stop you from being in a situation like me.”