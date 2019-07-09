Hephzibah boy found in ‘unlivable’ home, mother arrested

HEPHZIBAH, GA (WFXG) - A Hephzibah woman has been arrested after deputies say she left her son home alone in “unlivable” conditions.
Just after noon on Sunday, July 7, deputies were called out to a home on the 5000 block of Old Waynesboro Rd. by a Georgia Division of Family and Children Services caseworker. According to the incident report, the caseworker told deputies she’d come by the home and found a young boy sitting outside. The boy reportedly told her his mother, 31-year-old Francis Shannon Tyler, had left the house at around 10 a.m. but didn’t say when she would be back. He said he was outside because there was WiFi that wouldn’t reach inside the house.
In the incident report, deputies describe the home as “unlivable”. Deputies say they found trash, food, urine, feces, and other debris on the floor, making it almost impossible to walk. Deputies also found a ferret roaming free inside the home.
The DFACS caseworker reported to deputies she’d received an anonymous tip that the boy had high-functioning Autism and had not been taking his medication because his mother had been selling them for money and illegal drugs. When deputies asked the boy about school, he told them he hadn’t attended since October 2018. He said he’d been kicked out for having Autism and not being on his medication.
Tyler returned to the house some time later and was arrested. She’s been booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center, charged with deprivation of a minor.
