Hephzibah boy found in ‘unlivable’ home, mother arrested

Just after noon on Sunday, July 7, deputies were called out to a home on the 5000 block of Old Waynesboro Rd. by a Georgia Division of Family and Children Services caseworker. According to the incident report, the caseworker told deputies she’d come by the home and found a young boy sitting outside. The boy reportedly told her his mother, 31-year-old Francis Shannon Tyler, had left the house at around 10 a.m. but didn’t say when she would be back. He said he was outside because there was WiFi that wouldn’t reach inside the house.