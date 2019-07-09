Gov. Brian Kemp talks jobs at Coffee with Kemp event in Thomson

THOMSON, GA (WFXG) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp traveled across the CSRA listening to the needs of people who live here. One of their biggest concerns: jobs.
Gov. Brian Kemp spent Monday morning at Belle Meade Country Club talking to a roomful of people about strengthening rural Georgia, small business and more. Economic development was important topic for many, since 2 plants in the county recently closed.
"We’re trying to find opportunities for those who live here that have not been able to be moved or found a replacement job just yet. " Gov. Kemp says his office will continue to stay focused on the area from a regional and local perspective.
Patsy Spear is with the Farm Bureau. “That’s a lot of jobs that are being lost in this county so it has a big impact on the county so to know that he’s concerned about it and is going to do some help for us, it’s a very good situation for us.”
McDuffie County is one of the 11 counties Senator Jesse Stone represents. He says the governor is a business man who understands what this area needs; and one thing is jobs. “Worker shortage is probably as big a problem as internet connections because incentives bring industry to communities but a good workforce keeps industry in communities.”
The governor’s goal is to discuss economic development and discuss the state’s healthcare issues, which is why he took a tour of Augusta University and held a healthcare round-table.
