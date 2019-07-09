Arrest made in Bonnie Blue Drive shooting in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect wanted for attempted robbery, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime for an incident that occurred on Bonnie Blue Drive.
Tuesday morning around 9:45 a.m. Christopher Williams surrendered to investigators at the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office without incident.
On June 27, around 7 p.m. authorities responded to Bonnie Blue Dr. in reference to a shooting incident near 191 Bonnie Blue Dr. where a 28-year-old victim was injured from apparent gunshot wounds. A witness says, the alleged suspect, 24-year-old Christopher Williams and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation that ended in a shooting.
After further investigation, deputies say they arrested Lachelle Guzman-Smith on June 28 and charged her with attempted armed robbery, attempted murder, and possession during the commission of a violent crime.
