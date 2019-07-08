Two men and juvenile arrested after incident at local Columbia County Golden Corral

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - On Sunday, July 7 the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office responded to an onsite officer at the Golden Corral needing assistance with a man and juvenile.
According to reports, the onsite deputy was at the local Golden Corral when a verbal altercation ensued between 38-year-old Alpheus Mitchell and Mr. Brice in reference to a disagreement.
As other deputies arrived, Mitchell was advised to not go anywhere because the investigation was still being conducted. The report then states that Mitchell began to walk away from the deputy stating “I am going to get some food”. The deputy told Mitchell that he can get food once the deputies and Mitchell were done with the situation. Mitchell reportedly became upset and when the deputy attempted to detain him, Mitchell pulled away and allegedly pushed the arresting deputy.
The incident report goes on to say that Mitchell proceeded to punch him with a closed right fist, attempted to pick the deputy up, and slam him onto the ground. As more deputies attempted to restrain Mitchell, he continued to resist arrest.
During the time of the physical altercation, the deputy says that a juvenile engaged in the altercation and punched the deputy with a closed fist on the left side of his face.
Another family member, 32-year-old Michael Burke from reports, pushed another officer in the chest and began to use profanity. Burke was issued a disorderly conduct citation and was committed to Columbia County Detention Center.
Mitchell was arrested for obstruction of law enforcement and transported to the Columbia County Detention Center.
The Juvenile was taken into custody and transported to the Regional Youth Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.