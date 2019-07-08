10th Annual Sunshine’s Roast and Toast featuring FOX 54′s Jay Jefferies

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Augusta Mini Theatre, Inc. and Life Skills School presents its 10th annual Sunshine’s Roast and Toast on July 16 at 7 p.m., the event will take place at the Church of the Good Shepherd (Parish Hall), 2230 Walton Way.
This year’s event features many guest as they attend the event in an effort to ‘roast’ FOX 54′s Jay Jefferies.
Tickets are currently on sale and are $50 per person and tables for 8 people are on sale for $400 each. To purchase tickets, tables, ads, or for more information call (706) 722-0598 or visit 2548 Deans Bridge Rd. or online at www.augustaminitheatre.com.
All proceeds will benefit Mariah McKie Butler Memorial College Book Scholarship Fund for over 24 college bound students.
Augusta Mini Theatre is a non-profit arts and life skills school and offers classes in piano, African/modern dance, drama, and visual arts, and the teen pregnancy prevention workshop, “Making Proud Choices”.
The theatre was founded in 1975 by Tyrone J. Butler.
