Late night thunderstorms

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Showers and thunderstorms are moving across the CSRA this evening with heavy rain and lightning. These thunderstorms have heavy rain and lightning, but are not severe. The rain will dissipate after midnight, but the thunder might keep you up late this evening.
Morning temperatures fall to the mid 70s with a slight chance for an isolated showers in the morning, there is a better chance for scattered showers in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 90s.
Rain chances increase once again mid-week, with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
