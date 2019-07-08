Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Isolated severe thunderstorms with damaging wind threat this afternoon and evening. Localized flooding possible. Pressure ridge remains offshore with weak surface trough across the area. A weak cold front will move south into the area late tonight and become diffuse Tuesday. The air mass will remain moist and unstable during the afternoons and evenings for the next few days.
This will result in scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms through the week. Temperatures will be near normal.
