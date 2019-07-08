Augusta man arrested in connection to 2016 & 2018 rape cases

McNeil is also being charged with sexually assaulting a woman in a park on Oct. 1, 2016. In the incident report from that case, the victim told deputies she was giving a man named “Travis” a ride. When she pulled her vehicle into Bayvale Park, she says he began to choke her. In the report, she says she tried to call for help, but the man took her phone. She says the assault lasted for around 3 hours and when it was over, the 2 of them got out of the car and walked toward a nearby gas station. She was able to get away from him and call for help at a nearby home.