Augusta man arrested in connection to 2016 & 2018 rape cases

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - An Augusta man has been arrested in connection to 2 separate rape cases: 1 from December 2018 and the other from October 2016.
According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Travis Marekus McNeil is being charged with the rape of a woman that happened at around 10 p.m. Dec. 18, 2018 at a home on the 3600 block of Deans Bridge Rd. According to the warrant, McNeill had vaginal sex with the victim against her will.
McNeil is also being charged with sexually assaulting a woman in a park on Oct. 1, 2016. In the incident report from that case, the victim told deputies she was giving a man named “Travis” a ride. When she pulled her vehicle into Bayvale Park, she says he began to choke her. In the report, she says she tried to call for help, but the man took her phone. She says the assault lasted for around 3 hours and when it was over, the 2 of them got out of the car and walked toward a nearby gas station. She was able to get away from him and call for help at a nearby home.
McNeil was arrested Sunday, July 7 and taken to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. He is facing 2 counts of rape.
