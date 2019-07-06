Warmer on Sunday with afternoon showers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Scattered showers are diminishing with temperatures in the mid 70s overnight. Most of the morning will be dry under partly cloudy skies. It will be a bit warmer with highs in the mid 90s, feeling like the lower triple digits in the afternoon. Scattered showers will develop after 1 p.m., lasting into the evening. Severe weather is not likely, but a few downpours are possible.
Scattered showers remain likely during the afternoon over the next handful of days, but the heat will relax some. Highs will be in the lower 90s on Monday, then in the upper 80s to lower 90s on Tuesday through Thursday.
We are watching an area of low pressure currently over Tennessee that could make its way to the northern Gulf of Mexico by the middle of this coming work week. There is only a 20% chance over the next 5 days that this low would become a tropical cyclone once over water, but we will keep our eyes on it.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
