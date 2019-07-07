Single car crash in Aiken County leaves one dead and one in serious condition

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - A single motor vehicle crash killed the driver and injured the passenger Saturday, July 6 after the vehicle lost control and struck a tree.
The Aiken County Coroner’s Office says the 22-year-old driver, Veronique L. Henry was not wearing a seat-belt at the time of the crash.
Officials say Henry was traveling south on Old Jackson Hwy when she lost control of the vehicle, the vehicle left the roadway, overturned, and struck a tree in front of 1083 Old Jackson Hwy.
The female passenger was transported to Augusta University Medical Centers in serious condition.
Highway Patrol is continuing the investigation and toxicology analysis on Henry are pending.
