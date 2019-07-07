Road rage incident turned shooting leaves one dead in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, a man is dead after a road rage incident resulted in a shooting on Canterbury Farms Parkway.
Authorities say around 9:30 p.m. deputies responded to Canterbury Farms Parkway in reference to a shooting. According to the victim, James Gill, a male subject on a motorcyclist, later identified as 26-year-old Cortney Weatherspoon, followed Gill into the Canterbury Farms and shot at him while he was driving.
Gill stated Weatherspoon cut him off on William Few Parkway at that time Gill confronted Weatherspoon at the stoplight on Chamblin Rd. Weatherspoon cut Gill off again and this time waited at the entrance of Canterbury Farms. As Gill turned into Canterbury Farms to drop his children off at the residence, the motorcycle began to follow him.
While Gill passed Huxton Loop, Weatherspoon allegedly fired five rounds from a handgun and then fled the scene.
Columbia County dispatch observed a blue 2006 Kawasaki ZX1400A by way of a traffic camera, turning left onto William Few Pkwy from Chamblin Rd. Deputies located and attempted to stop Weatherspoon but he refused to stop and continued traveling north on William Few Pkwy.
Weatherspoon then crossed over Columbia Rd. and continued north on William Few Pkwy. Deputies say Weatherspoon eventually lost control of the motorcycle in the first curve next to Patriots Park and left the roadway on the southbound shoulder. The motorcycle came to an uncontrolled rest after striking a tree, and the driver was ejected.
Weatherspoon was transported to Doctors Hospital by Gold Cross and was pronounced dead at 10:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.