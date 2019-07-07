Blood center experiencing summer blood shortage

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Many blood centers all have one specific problem during the summer -- a shortage of blood donors.
Ashley Whitaker from Shepeard Community Blood Center spoke on this issue.
“A lot of people go on vacation during this time. It’s also hot and a lot of people are out of their normal routine. It’s not on their radar to come and give blood. In addition, we do a lot of blood drives at our local high schools and during the summer we aren’t able to do that.”
With a shortage of donors, it also affects many local hospitals.
“So when there’s an accident or anyone needs blood or platelet transfusion, it’s always a bit of a struggle to get those products to them cause we’re not getting those products donated like we normally would” Whitaker said.
Fox 54 spoke with those within the community who recognize this issue.
“People travel a lot. It’s not always at the top of the list because you’re all about family, but you don’t realize what is needed” Kelly Zielinski said.
Some say to take the time to donate during other parts of the year.
“If you’re going on vacation during the summer then do your part on giving blood during the spring, winter and fall” Derek Long said.
The blood center needs all blood types, especially the universal blood type, O Negative, because those donors can help anyone in need of a blood transfusion.
For more information about Shepeard Community Blood Center and donating blood, you can visit https://www.shepeardblood.org/
