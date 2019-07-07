Augusta man killed at work while cutting down tree

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office confirmed the death of an Augusta man who was killed while helping cut down a tree.
Authorities say, 38-year-old Horace Neal Blalock was with a local tree company in a yard on Mcclure Rd in West Augusta around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning. While holding a line, the climber fell and the victim was struck by the limb the climber was cutting down at the time.
The victim was taken to Augusta University and was transferred to shock trauma. Blalock was pronounced dead at 3:52 p.m. from blunt force trauma.
The coroner’s office says an autopsy will be performed by the GBI since this was a workplace fatality.
