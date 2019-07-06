Waynesboro mayor enacts curfew after shooting

Waynesboro Mayor Greg Carswell held a press conference Friday to address the shootings and deaths that has happened. “We want to definitely address and let the citizens and the people of Waynesboro County know that this is something that we won’t tolerate at all. There is zero tolerance for fighting, there is zero tolerance for gun violence,and there is zero tolerance for disorderly conduct. We will not tolerate it in the city of Waynesboro.”