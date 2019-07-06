Waynesboro mayor enacts curfew after shooting

WAYNESBORO, GA (WFXG) - Law enforcement agencies in Burke County are investigating a shooting that left one man injured. This happened Thursday at Waynesboro apartments on Myrick St.
Investigators say the 19-year-old victim was taken to Burke Medical Center and stabilized before being transported to another local hospital. At this time the victim is in critical condition.
Waynesboro Mayor Greg Carswell held a press conference Friday to address the shootings and deaths that has happened. “We want to definitely address and let the citizens and the people of Waynesboro County know that this is something that we won’t tolerate at all. There is zero tolerance for fighting, there is zero tolerance for gun violence,and there is zero tolerance for disorderly conduct. We will not tolerate it in the city of Waynesboro.”
Community member Leroy Robinson says, “It can’t be a parental problem, it’s not a parental problem, but in today’s society everyone is using these cellphones they talk garbage to each other than when they meet them in the streets it’s instant beef because they don’t know how to interact.”
To help reduce crimes, Mayor Carswell implemented a juvenile evening curfew law stating that if you’re under the age of 18, on Sunday through Thursday you must be inside from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. and from Friday to Saturday you must be in from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m.
