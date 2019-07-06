Two arrested after chase involving stolen vehicle in Aiken County

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) - Two people are in custody after a chase involving a stolen vehicle in Aiken County.
According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call about a stolen vehicle from Georgia that was reportedly on I-20. Deputies spotted the vehicle at around 2:13 p.m. and gave chase. The pursuit went through North Augusta, ending just after 2:30 p.m. at the North Augusta Plaza shopping center on Martintown Rd.
Two people were taken into custody. As of the time of this article’s publication, their names have not been released. We will continue to follow this story and update when more information is available.
