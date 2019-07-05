Thunderstorms likely Saturday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Showers will continue to drift south across the CSRA this evening into the early overnight hours. Temperatures will fall, briefly, into the mid 70s just before sunrise. We will be mostly dry in the morning, with the majority of the showers and thunderstorms developing once again during the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 90s, but thunderstorms could cool you off. Without the rain in the afternoon, it will feel as warm as 103 degrees. Rain will last into the evening, with a few showers after sunset.