Sparks fly during Lincoln County trespassing incident on Independence Day

LINCOLN COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - A fight over private property has one family frustrated. It happened in Lincolnton on the Fourth of July. The family says they were mistreated by the sheriff’s office and strangers.
Kendra Woods and her family say sparks flew during an argument with strangers on Independence Day. “I wanted to sit on that sandbar and I wanted to watch those fireworks but because I’m homeless, I can’t be there because I might be camping.”
She says several people on ATVs began chasing her. “I had had 4 guys, or 6 guys running me down on an ATV. I didn’t know why they were after me.”
“I’m like cattle. I felt like a scene out of deliverance, if any of y’all have seen that,” says Tanya Harris.
Chief Deputy Ontarious with the Lincoln County Sheriff''s Office say it’s because they were trespassing on private property.and says that''s likely why property owners pursued them. It’s a call they’ll always investigate, but it ties up resources. “A lot of times it’s going to take us at least 15-20 minutes for us to get there and if it’s a remote area depending on the vehicles that went to the call, it’s going to take a lot of time to get there and that’s’ time that could have been spent doing necessary things.”
The incident report states deputies advised the sisters they were squatting on land owned by the corps of engineers and told them to leave. He says the corps owns a lot of land in the county, so both agencies work together to stop trespassing across the area.
The sisters deny knowing the area was private property but believe everyone involved would have shown more compassion. “I don’t even want to celebrate 4th of July anymore I sure won’t 'never do it at the lake. I will not ever participate in Lincoln County again,” says Harris.
They say the fireworks that sparked that night weren’t the ones they came to see.
