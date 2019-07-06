Doctor’s Hospital treated 30 patients for firework related injuries on the Fourth of July

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Joseph M. Still Burn Center at Doctor’s Hospital reported 43 new patients on the Fourth of July. The hospital reports 30 of those have fireworks related injuries.
According to a press release, the injuries ranged from minor burns to significant traumas. As more fireworks are shot off over the weekend, Dr. Fred Mullins, Medical Director of the Burn Center, said they expect to have more patients come in with firework related burns.
If you or your family are planning to shoot off fireworks over the weekend, the hospital has some safety tips.
- Ensure a fire extinguisher, hose or bucket of water is nearby.
- Make sure the person shooting off the fireworks is sober, not wearing loose clothing that could ignite and follows all directions on the fireworks label.
- If the device does not have a warning and/or instructions label, do not fire it.
- Never use fireworks of any kind indoors.
- Light fireworks one at a time.
- Never throw fireworks. A malfunctioning fuse could cause the item to go off in your hand.
- Never light fireworks held in someone’s hand.
- Never stand over an item that does not fire.
- Remember that fireworks, especially sparklers and smaller items that stay on the ground, are still very hot, and therefore dangerous, after they have been used.
