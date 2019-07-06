Boil water advisory issued for area of Clearwater

CLEARWATER, SC (WFXG) - The Valley Public Service Authority Water System has issued a boil water advisory for an area of Clearwater.
The affected area is centered around Parker Dr. VPSA provided a map of the affected area, which you can see at the top of this article. They advise anyone who experienced a loss of service or low water pressure Saturday, July 6 to vigorously boil their water for at least 1 minute before drinking or cooking. This advisory will remain in effect until further notice.
According to VPSA, there is no confirmed contamination in the system, but the boil water advisory was issued out an abundance of caution.
If you have any questions, please contact the water system at 803-593-2053.
