Shooting at Briarwood Apartments in Waynesboro

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Law enforcement agencies in Burke County are investigating a shooting at a Waynesboro apartment complex.
According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at around 10:47 p.m. at Briarwood Apartments. The 19-year-old victim was taken to Burke Medical Center and stabilized before being transported to another local hospital.
The Waynesboro Police Department and Burke County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting. We will update our story when more information becomes available.
