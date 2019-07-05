Sct’d T-Storms possible today!

Weak upper level trough will be crossing the region today and with moisture values in excess of 2 inches through the day another round of thunderstorms will be over the area. Main concern remains the potential for locally heavy rainfall and flooding with the area remaining under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall from WPC. Expect thunderstorms to develop from the late morning through the evening hours with increasing coverage during the afternoon as outflow boundaries intersect. Highest coverage will be in the eastern Midlands where interaction with the sea breeze will also occur. Potential for severe weather will be low however expect the cells to contain gusty and erratic winds. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.