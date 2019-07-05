Locating lost pets after July 4th

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) -
According to the American Kennel Club more pets go missing during the July 4th weekend than any other time of the year. As the 4th of July celebration continues into the weekend FOX 54 has tips to help if your pet goes missing.
Augusta Animal Services says pets are terrified of the loud boom that comes from fireworks and it will send them running for the hills to find safety. Every year employees at the shelter see owners come in looking for pets that they took to a fireworks show.
Augusta Animal Services tells FOX 54 pet owners should check all local shelters for their pet. Each animal shelter will keep a pet for a certain amount of days before it is up for adoption. Augusta Animal Services waits five business days for an animal owner to come forward before the pet is spayed, neutered, micro chipped, and ready for adoption. If an animal is adopted after five days an owner may not be able to get their pet back legally.
On top of checking shelters, Augusta Animal Services advise owners to make an effective sign for their missing fur baby by including a picture of the pet and the location it was last seen. The shelter also suggest posting the flyer to social media as well and checking local Facebook groups dedicated to lost and found pets.
Many people will be off for the holiday weekend and fireworks are likely to continue. Pet owners may want to prepare by keeping their pets inside and giving them a toy to distract them.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.