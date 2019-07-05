Independence Day celebration at SRP Park

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) - The CSRA hosted multiple Independence Day celebrations tonight and this evening. Those gave community members the chance to spend time with family and friends, enjoy live music and watch fireworks shows.
There are just over 5,800 people at SRP Park Thursday night for the game this evening and they’ve had quite a time here tonight.
Fireworks shows from across the river lit up the sky while the game was still going on and now folks are on the field enjoying the biggest fireworks show the GreenJackets have put on all season.
It started off hot and humid but people stuck it out to enjoy America’s past time this afternoon. The folks got the perfect seat for the game while live music was performed. The team was wearing custom America-themed jerseys that some fans are lucky enough to be going home with.
Now, this is the GreenJacket’s first time playing in SRP Park for the Fourth of July. The General Manager Brandon Greene tells me there’s no better way to celebrate being an American than right here. “I don’t think there’s anything more American, like I said, than watching baseball, post-game fireworks, drinking a beverage and having a hotdog with 5,000 of your closest friends.”
The crowd stayed the entire game despite the GreenJackets falling to Kannapolis 3-1.
