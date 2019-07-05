Grovetown holds 33rd annual Independence Day festival at Liberty Park

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - People celebrated Independence day in Grovetown with barbecue, games and good music at the city’s 33rd annual festival at Liberty Park.
Local vendors set up shop inside while kids enjoyed Jenga, a fire truck and bounce house.
Here's why some of them love the holiday.
“It warms my heart to see that because I think people need to come together. It’s a shame that we can only do that one time a year. It’s something we need to bridge the gap and be more productive as a society and as a whole.” Mayor Gary Jones says a lot of military families live there because it’s right near Fort Gordon. And says the city budgets about $20,000 each year to give back to the citizens with this event.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.