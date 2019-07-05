Aiken County man killed in ATV crash

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office confirmed that a man was killed after an ATV crash around 11 p.m. Thursday night.
Authorities say, 30-year-old Terrence Rainey of Aldrich St. was pronounced dead last night at Aiken Regional Medical Centers emergency room.
Per reports, Rainey was riding an ATV southward on Red Oak Dr. when he left the roadway and struck a tree.
Rainey was not wearing a helmet at the time of incident. The coroner’s office states the cause of death was due to blunt force trauma, toxicology analysis are pending.
