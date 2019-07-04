Sheriff’s Office: More animals left in vehicles, despite rising temperatures

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - As temperatures rise, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says they also see an uptick in people leaving their animals inside vehicles.
A grocery run put two dog lovers against each other.
“Columbia County 911 what’s your emergency?"
"Yes, I’m at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Belair Rd. and there’s 2 dogs locked in a car.” It was nearly 100 degrees that day. Elaine Gould spotted the 2 dogs inside a car with the engine turned off and the windows cracked; a very concerning sight for Gould and other animal lovers.
Dog owner Connor Gilbert says, “Still, it’s hot, miserable. Tragic. I couldn’t even imagine.”
FOX 54 obtained the 911 call Gould made. “Unreal. This is animal cruelty.” She confronted the animals’ owner when the woman emerged from the store minutes later. She tried to stop the woman from leaving before deputies arrived. “I’ma stand in front of her car. She’s going to have to run over me.”
Sgt. Josn Bogdanow with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says this is not safe. “Be detailed on what you see. Be detailed in where you’re located. and if somebody does leave the scene make sure you get us a description of who that person is, or that vehicle info, make model or a license plate number.”
The responding deputy reviewed the store’s surveillance video and determined the dogs’ owner was inside for a short time getting bottled water for her pets. Although this investigation ended well for the owner, Sgt. Bogdanow says leaving your pets in a hot car can have serious consequences. “There is a charge in Georgia for cruelty to animals. That is someone we’ve found that is depriving an animal of ventilation, food water, things of that nature.”
You could get arrested and face a misdemeanor charge.
The sheriff’s office says they haven’t arrested and charged anyone one for leaving their animals inside a vehicle this year.
