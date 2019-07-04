Hot & Humid with PM T-Storms

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - High pressure at the surface and aloft continues to extend from the Atlantic into the Gulf of Mexico, where it will remain through the end of the week. Surface troughing will persist across the local area. Thunderstorms coverage will increase today, with a good chance for storms each day through the weekend and into next week. Above normal temperatures will moderate to near normal for the weekend.
The Hazardous Weather Outlook is for the Midlands of South Carolina and the Central Savannah River area of Georgia. Peak heat index values up to 105 degrees are expected this afternoon. Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms this afternoon and evening could become severe with the primary threat being damaging winds. Localized flooding is also possible with slow moving storms.
