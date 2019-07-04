H54K: Three Richmond County middle school students open an officially licensed small business

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Three Richmond County sisters call themselves kid entrepreneurs. The girls are only in middle school and they're already small business owners.
They're this week's High 5 4 Kids honorees.
"My sisters and I always wanted to be girl bosses," young entrepreneur, Janie Brown said. "After several conversations of owning a business, we came up with the idea of a trash valley service."
"This business is my key to entrepreneurship that I started with my sisters," Londyn Brown said.
Their business is called Miss Curbside. They service several neighborhoods in the Belair Road area, and they'll take your trash out to the curb every week of the month for $5 the first month, and $10 every month after that.
The girls said Miss Curbside started as an idea during their winter break, and it took off when they won their golf cart in Club Car's "Selfie for a Cause" contest during the Masters.
"I was like 'oh who would’ve thought about this,'" Keona Tucker said, a Miss Curbside customer and Brown family friend. "I’ve never heard of it before so I was excited about it, but I didn’t really take it real seriously until they won the golf cart."
The sisters say it's a family business run on family values.
"My mom always told us to serve to the best of your ability," Janie said. "My dad instills in us to work hard, and my grandma always told us to stick together, and my great father tells us to never give up."
“We have gone a long way in this 6 months because we’ve got a business license already and we’re making a lot of money,” Brooklyn Brown said, “and it’s great because we have our names on it, not our parents’ names.”
“I’m very proud of my girls.,” their mother C. Joy Brown said. “I’m liking the way they’re maturing and growing up and it lets me know that me and my husband are doing something right.”
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.