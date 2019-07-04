Fort Gordon hosts annual Independence Celebration Wednesday

FORT GORDON, GA (WFXG) - It’s finally the time of the year to see those fireworks up in the sky again, and to celebrate the fourth of July, Fort Gordon hosted their annual Independence Celebration Wednesday.
With an estimate of over thirty thousand people at the celebration, the event was filled with live performances including country singers Kylie Morgan, Carly Pearce, and Jon Pardi. Fort Gordon also brought in a carnival, tons of food and games and to top the night off, a fire work show which was free to the public.
People who attended the event talked about how much they looked forward to it. “It’s going to be really fun, I’m also looking forward to the fireworks and the concerts. It’s going to be a really nice evening, hopefully it will get a little bit cooler cause it’s a little too hot, but I am definitely looking forward to the concert” Sam Harris said.
Craig Larsen, deputy garrison commander for Fort Gordon, talked about how this event was more about giving. “Fort Gordon gets a lot from the community and we wanted to give back and we were willing to put some money into this to bring the big time acts to give the folks in there something to enjoy.”
Larsen also told Fox 54 that this event took a lot of preparation and that they are already preparing now for next years fourth of July.
Fort Gordon expected more than 30,000 people to show.
