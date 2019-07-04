Fireworks can cause problems for veterans with PTSD

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Fireworks are exciting for some but can cause anxiety for veterans who suffer from PTSD. The noise can trigger traumatic and terrifying memories of gunfire and bomb detonations.
Some veterans cope by putting out lawn signs that ask folks to be courteous with their fireworks.
“There are a large group of folks who will be in seclusion during this time because of the fireworks, because of the large crowds, because of the things that come with the celebration, it will be sort of a turn off for those who do suffer from PTSD severely,” says Forces United deputy director Don Clark.
Experts say it helps for veterans to ask neighbors to let them know if they plan to set off fireworks or plan to get away.
The VA has some helpful tips on their website for veterans celebrating Independence Day.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.