Woman found dead along highway in Edgefield County

Edgefield County, SC (WFXG) - The Edgefield County Coroner’s Office confirms that a woman was found dead alongside Highway 191 overnight around 1:30 a.m.
At this time the identity of the woman is not being released, but the coroner can confirm that an autopsy will be performed Wednesday morning.
Although there was a vehicle near by, the woman was not found inside a vehicle on Highway 191, instead she was found along side the actual highway with an apparent gunshot wound.
