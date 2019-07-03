Richmond County Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted for theft

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is wanted for theft.
Deputies say, 19-year-old Xavier Maurice Holden is wanted for a felony theft by receiving involving a stolen firearm. Holden is known to frequent Jennings Homes and Thomas Ridge Apartment complexes. Holden may be driving a light blue 1998 Cadillac Deville.
Any information concerning this subject, please contact Inv. John Perkins (706)821-1036 or any On-Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706)821-1020 or (706)821-1080.
