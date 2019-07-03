New security protocol at Augusta Municipal Building

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Marshals work every day to make employees and visitors to the municipal building on Telfair St. safe. Now, they’re on day 3 of a new security protocol where everyone gets screened.
Before then, only the public was screened, along with their belongings getting processed through an x-ray machine. More than 300 employees alone work out of that building on a daily basis.
“There’s been a slight delay but from what we have seen, nobody has had to wait more than one minute to be screened, so there’s not been any serious impact,” says Chief Deputy Marshal Scott Peebles.
The Marshal’s Office is looking to add another x-ray machine due to the increased volume to help with overflow and speed up the screening process. That machine they’re looking at costs $24,000.
