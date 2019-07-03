Mostly sunny and hot again this afternoon!

Above normal temperatures will moderate to near normal for the weekend. We should see at least one more day with hot temperatures on Thursday. High temperatures in the mid 90s combined with high humidity will produce heat index values 100 to 105. Lows Thursday night will be in the lower 70s. Friday and Friday night...The models show high moisture with continued convergence into a surface trough plus a mid-level shortwave trough caught in the ridging over the region. A diffluent thickness pattern indicates a slow storm movement plus precipitable water is forecast to exceed 2 inches. Thunderstorms with heavy rain and possible localized flooding could be an issue. Temperatures will be a little cooler given cloud cover and precipitation. Expect highs in the upper 80s and low 90s with overnight lows in the lower 70s.