Leading up to Independence day: fireworks safety

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Fourth of July is just a few days away, and Independence Day celebrations have already begun. Families across the United States will celebrate different ways, but one consistency most will enjoy is a fireworks show.
The booms and crackles will light up the sky and the eyes of those who watch, but it can easily go south if there’s no preparation behind it. Michael Meyers, Public Information Officer with Augusta Fire Department, said, “When people put on professional fireworks shows, these things take time.” Some shows take hours or even days to prepare for. So, if you’re wanting to shoot off your own fireworks, make sure you take time to properly plan as well.
Part of good planning is sitting the fireworks out when the sun is still shining. Dr. Shawn Fagan, Chief Medical Officer for Joseph M. Still Burn Center at Doctor’s Hospital, said, “Do it during the daylight. Come up with a plan, so that you’re just carrying out something that’s well thought out and not last minute in the dark.” While you’re planning, it’s also good to think about the types of fireworks you and your family will be using. Meyers said, “Sparklers can get over 1000 degrees.”
Fireworks can lead to anything from a minor burn to full trauma, and accidents can effect anyone, not just the person setting them off. That is why it is important to think about the parameter around where the fireworks are launching. Dr. Fagan said, “It’s a zone of safety. You want to establish a zone around the fireworks, and absolutely no children (can go) within that zone.” In addition to the safety zone, Meyers said, “If you want to shoot fireworks at home, we ask that you have a fire extinguisher nearby, have a bucket of water nearby.”
Other safety tips include only shooting one firework off at a time, not holding fireworks in your hand, not lighting fireworks in someone else’s hand, and remembering that even after the firework goes out, it is still hot. Dr. Fagan said, "Just make sure you follow the directions, be smart, be careful and have a great time.”
There are several fireworks shows being put on across the CSRA, starting July 3rd with Fort Gordon’s Independence Day Celebration.
