Leading up to Independence day: fireworks safety

Fireworks can lead to anything from a minor burn to full trauma, and accidents can effect anyone, not just the person setting them off. That is why it is important to think about the parameter around where the fireworks are launching. Dr. Fagan said, “It’s a zone of safety. You want to establish a zone around the fireworks, and absolutely no children (can go) within that zone.” In addition to the safety zone, Meyers said, “If you want to shoot fireworks at home, we ask that you have a fire extinguisher nearby, have a bucket of water nearby.”