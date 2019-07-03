Inmate death at Charles B. Webster Detention Center, deputies say

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has reported an inmate death that occurred Tuesday, July 2 around 7:00 p.m.
Authorities say the inmate was found unresponsive, deputies and medical personal immediately began to perform CPR on the inmate but were unsuccessful.
The inmate was pronounced dead around 8 p.m. and at this time the inmate believed to have died from prior medical conditions.
At the request of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the GBI is currently conducting the investigation into the death.
The Internal Affair Division of the Sheriff’s Office will conduct a concurrent internal investigation.
The name of the inmate will not be released at this time until next of kin have been notified.
