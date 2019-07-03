Augusta man wanted for two counts of rape in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - An Augusta man is wanted for two counts of rape in Richmond County.
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old Travis McNeil is wanted for a rape that occurred on the 3400 block of Milledgeville Rd. back in October 2016.
In addition, McNeil is also wanted for a separate rape that occurred on the 3600 block of Deans Bridge Rd. back in December 2018.
Any information concerning this suspect, please contact Inv. Walter McNeil at (706)821-1078 or any on duty Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706)821-1020 or (706)821-1080.
