Afternoon thunderstorms possible on the 4th

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Showers linger this evening with temperatures still in the 80s after sunset. In fact, many of us will only fall to the upper 70s for our Fourth of July morning. Thursday will start out dry, but we will see showers and thunderstorms develop once again after 1 p.m. There is a marginal risk that one or two storms could be severe with brief gusty wind. Due to the rain and cloud cover, afternoon highs will be lower, in the mid 90s.
Showers and thunderstorms continue during the afternoon into the evening, meaning some area fireworks shows could be impacted. It won’t be raining everywhere for the entire evening, so there is still a good chance you will get your backyard shows in!
Cooler weather will accompany this wet weather pattern with a good chance at afternoon showers and thunderstorms extending into the weekend with highs in the lower 90s.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
